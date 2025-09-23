Truckee Fire awards two contracts for forest management projects 

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Fire Protection District has awarded two contracts for forest management projects in the region. The goal of these projects is to establish shaded fuelbreaks and manage hazardous vegetation in order to reduce wildfire intensity and severity. Combined, the two projects will treat at least 300 acres.

The first project covers 229 acres in the Olympic Heights and Old Greenwood communities. The second project covers 75 acres in Central Truckee in the area near Sierra College, Tahoe Forest Hospital, and the Deerfield, Gateway and West River communities.

“One of the major components of Measure T is to implement high priority community wildfire protection projects that are focused on reducing wildfire hazards and managing overgrown fuels to promote community wildfire resilience,” says Truckee Fire Chief Kevin McKechnie. “So much work goes into designing, planning, permitting and laying-out these forestry projects; exemplifying why it is so critical and awesome that Truckee Fire has a registered professional forester working for our community and in our forests.”

Truckee Fire’s Wildfire Prevention Division identified these two areas in need of urgent attention, and their forester, Dillon Sheedy worked to gather all necessary information and agreements to get the work done. Truckee Fire then held an open bidding process from this past August and September, which included notification in the local newspapers, Truckee Chamber of Commerce, and outreach to previous bidders and known contractors in the region.

The total cost of the two projects will be $782,500. The majority of that money comes from the Measure T Community Wildfire Prevention Fund. An additional $16,000 comes from the Tahoe Forest Hospital District, which is reimbursing the Fire District for the treatment of approximately 6 acres of their land that is included in the Central Truckee project.

“This is just another example of the importance of local voter-approved Measure T Funding,” says McKechnie. “It’s an invaluable resource as we work to get our forests back to a healthy state, and protect our communities. These two areas are in urgent need of thinning and mastication, and it would not be possible without Measure T.”

In addition to improving forest health and resilience, the work will support defensible space efforts around nearby homes and properties and enhance emergency ingress and egress routes.

For more information on Truckee Fire and Measure T initiatives, please visit TruckeeFire.org/projects .