Truckee fire chief set to retire: Named chief in 2016, Seline ends lengthy career with district

Bill Seline

File photo

After more than two decades of working to keep the community safe, Truckee Fire Protection District Fire Chief Bill Seline is set to retire.

Seline started with the district in 1999 as a volunteer. He began work as a full-time firefighter in 2003, and in 2008 was promoted to fire district captain. Seline was named fire chief in 2016 following the retirement Bob Bena.

During his time as chief, Seline has helped the town develop a short-term rental fire inspection program, helping ensure the more than 1,200 registered short-term rentals in Truckee have adequate defensible space. He was also instrumental in getting Measure T passed for wildfire prevention funding.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciated the relationships and the collaboration that we’ve had with the town over the years,” said Seline during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting. “I’m humbled and honored, and look forward to an enjoyable next chapter, but it is bittersweet for sure.”

During its May 17 meeting, the Truckee Fire Protection District Board of Directors unanimously approved of a motion to appoint Deputy Chief Kevin McKechnie to the position of fire chief, effective July 1. McKechnie’s move into the roll is subject to approval of an agreement between the parties at a future board meeting.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com