Truckee Fire crews respond to semi truck accident on I-80 bridge
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Fire Department, with the assistance of Truckee U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Fire and Cal Fire, responded to a reported vehicle accident this morning involving a semi-truck that had gone over the edge of a bridge on the westbound I-80 on-ramp.
Upon arrival, crews quickly stabilized the vehicle, preventing it from continuing down the embankment, and conducted an assessment of the driver’s condition. Fortunately, the driver was uninjured in the incident. According to the driver, the accident occurred when they attempted to turn onto the westbound I-80 on-ramp and lost control of the vehicle, sliding off the roadway due to slippery road conditions.
Drivers are advised to exercise extra caution while traveling through the region and to be prepared for winter driving conditions.
