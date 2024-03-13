Truckee Fire District ladder truck selected for ‘Fire Truck Face-Off’ charity campaign
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Fire Protection District announced that its 2023 Pierce Ladder Truck has been chosen to participate in the esteemed Golden State Fire Apparatus, Inc. “Fire Truck Face-Off” this year.
According to the district’s Facebook, this exciting event is not only an opportunity to showcase our state-of-the-art firefighting equipment but also to support a noble cause.
The “Fire Truck Face-Off” is a social media campaign hosted by Golden State Fire Apparatus, Inc., where participating fire departments vie for votes in the form of likes on Facebook or Instagram. The winning department will receive a $2,000 donation to the charity of their choice.
In alignment with Truckee Fire Protection District’s commitment to community welfare, they have selected the Nevada Peer Support Network as their designated charity. This Reno-based non-profit organization extends its services into the Truckee/Lake Tahoe region, focusing on providing vital mental health resources and support to first responders and healthcare professionals. Their mission is to enhance the well-being of these individuals, both on and off duty, by fostering mental resilience and breaking down barriers surrounding mental health.
The competition details are as follows:
- Votes will be counted as likes on the Golden State Fire Apparatus Facebook or Instagram post.
- Truck 92’s picture will be featured in round 1 of the bracket-style tournament, to be posted this Thursday, March 14, at 10 a.m.
- Voting will be open for 24 hours from the time of posting.
- Everyone is encouraged to share the post containing Truck 92’s picture to help spread awareness and garner support.
