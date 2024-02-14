Truckee Fire District to accept proposals for 2024–26 Curbside Green Waste Services

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Fire Protection District (Truckee Fire) released a Request for Proposals (RFP) on February 9, 2024, for the 2024-2026 Curbside Green Waste Services. Truckee Fire is seeking qualified and interested contractors and/or organizations to provide green waste collection and disposal services in residential areas across the 125 square mile District.

Truckee Fire will be including Tahoe Donner Association into the District’s green waste service area. Truckee Fire anticipates this program will generate a need to service approximately 5,000 piles annually.

The RFP has a not to exceed budget of $600,000 annually, or $1.8 million total.

It is Truckee Fire’s intent to secure a local contractor to perform these services with a high level of reliability, professionalism, customer service, and attention to detail. Detailed information and all forms related to this RFP are available online at http://www.truckeefire.org/projects . Proposals must be received

no later than 3 p.m. on March 5, 2024, at which time they will be publicly opened and recorded by

Truckee Fire’s Administrative Office.

Any Contractor questions regarding this RFP must be submitted electronically to Wildfire Prevention Manager Eric Horntvedt, erichorntvedt@truckeefire.org no later than 3 p.m. February 23, 2024. For more information on Truckee Fire, Measure T, and Green Waste Services, visit TruckeeFire.org.