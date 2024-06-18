Truckee, North Tahoe, Meeks Bay Fire initiate 2024 burn ban as summer travel ramps up  

TRUCKEE, CALIF. – The Truckee Fire Protection District, along with North Tahoe Fire and Meeks Bay Fire Protection Districts have announced that starting June 17, a regional burn ban is in effect for the 2024 wildfire season. The ban is a collaborative prevention effort among several regional fire agencies. It goes into effect in conjunction with the Cal Fire restriction on burning residential landscape debris.

All residential campfires, bonfires, charcoal barbecues and all outdoor cooking involving solid fuel (such as wood and lump charcoal grills) are prohibited throughout the Truckee/ North Tahoe area. Residents and visitors can use outdoor gas devices including gas fire pits, gas barbecues, pellet barbecues (such as Traegers) and indoor fireplaces.

“The ban has had a dramatic impact on our fire prevention efforts,” said Truckee Fire Chief, Kevin McKechnie, “The reduction in fire related events and risk to our district neighborhoods has been remarkable when this fire ban has been in place previously.”

Truckee Fire, local HOAs and regional fire chiefs have joined forces to agree that all visitors, residents and businesses within the Truckee Fire district boundaries must abide by the burn ban. The few exceptions include designated state and federal campgrounds and day-use picnic areas with a valid permit, as well as permitted special events and commercial cooking operations.

According to the Western Fire Chiefs Association , humans cause nearly 90% of wildfires in the United States, a majority of which are not intentional. Truckee Fire has experienced a number of escaped fires caused by improper charcoal ash disposal and campfires.

The ban took effect Monday, June 17, 2024 and remains in effect through the Fall. Occasional red flag days will require additional restrictions.

The ban is in effect across the Truckee Tahoe and greater Sierra Nevada communities. Check with your local fire district for additional details and restrictions, including red flag warnings over the summer.

For more details on the fire ban including a list of FAQs visit http://www.truckeefire.org/fire-ban-faq

Truckee Fire encourages all residents to continue working to clear debris around their home to create a defensible space. For more information on the many programs that are available thanks to Measure T funding, visit: http://www.truckeefire.org