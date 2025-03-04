Truckee Fire opens applications for 2025/26 Community Wildfire Prevention Grants
This Measure T-funded program provides financial support for forest fuels reduction, wildfire preparedness, and prevention education.
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee Fire is now accepting applications for the Community Wildfire Prevention Grant Program. This funding opportunity made possible through Measure T, supports local efforts to reduce wildfire risk, improve forest health, and enhance community preparedness.
Residents, neighborhood groups, HOAs, nonprofits, and other organizations within Truckee Fire Protection District are encouraged to apply for funding to implement projects that strengthen wildfire resilience. Eligible projects must fall into one of the following categories: Forest Fuels Reduction, Community Wildfire Preparedness, or Wildfire Prevention Education.
“The risk of wildfire continues to be one of the greatest threats to our community and mountain lifestyle,” said Dillon Sheedy, Truckee Fire Registered Professional Forester. “This grant program provides both financial and technical resources to help residents and organizations take proactive steps in reducing wildfire hazards, restoring forest health, and strengthening preparedness efforts.”
Grant applications are due by Friday, May 2, 2025, at 5 p.m. PST. Truckee Fire will host virtual grant workshops on March 6, March 13, March 20, and April 3 to provide guidance for the application process and project planning. Complete information on the program including grant guidelines and workshop registration can be found at http://www.truckeefire.org/grants.
