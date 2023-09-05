Truckee Fire Protection District hosting community survey in support of Community Wildfire Protection Plan

TRUCKEE, Calif. – In the midst of the traditional wildfire season, the Truckee Fire Protection District has contracted SWCA Environmental Consultants to update and expand the Truckee Fire Community Wildfire Protection Plan, also known as CWPP.

“We are looking for the community’s help in identifying and prioritizing future measures to reduce wildfire risk and hazards to life, property and natural resources within the District,” Ryan Ochoa, Battalion Chief for the Truckee Fire Protection District said in an email interview. “This is an opportunity for you and your friends, neighbors and networks to provide input for this community-driven plan.”

Ochoa continues, stating that the CWPP will proactively support the Truckee community in taking action to protect the things that community members value from wildfire. The CWPP will also serve as a wildfire mitigation roadmap for identifying and prioritizing wildfire risk reduction activities throughout the Truckee and Donner Summit areas.

“Engagement and collaboration with local fire managers, emergency managers, land management agencies, non-profits, the community, and other invested stakeholders are key components of the CWPP development process,” Ochoa said. “By completing this five minute survey, members of the community can help guide Truckee Fire in taking action to protect the places we value from wildfire.”

The CWPP will be detailed, including information on planning efforts around wildfire protection, hazard mitigation, and community evacuation. It also serves as a guide for prioritizing wildfire risk reduction activities throughout the Truckee area. The CWPP will assess Truckee’s wildfire hazard and wildfire risk, as well as prioritize areas for multi-benefit wildfire risk reduction actions by defining mitigation priorities based on the current fire hazard, critical asset locations and high-value resources.

“Participation by members of our community is an essential part of the CWPP process, which is why Truckee Fire has contracted SWCA Environmental Consultants to help facilitate this survey,” Ochoa said. “The CWPP Community Outreach Survey will help Truckee Fire better understand how wildfire risk impacts our communities and will support the creation of a CWPP that is designed by the community it is intended to serve.”

The survey takes roughly five minutes to complete, and is open to community members, residents, property owners, and workforce within the Truckee Fire Protection District. For more information, visit truckeefire.org/cwpp or reach out to Truckee Fire Protection District’s Fire Prevention Division at 530-582-7888.