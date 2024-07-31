Truckee Fire responds to early morning residential fire in Tahoe Donner

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Early on the morning of July 31, the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to a residential structure fire in the Tahoe Donner area. Initial reports indicated uncertainty regarding the occupancy status of the home and concerns that the blaze was spreading to surrounding vegetation.

Upon arrival, fire crews found significant flames engulfing the second floor of the residence, with nearby trees also ablaze. In response, Truckee Fire coordinated efforts with CAL FIRE NEU, Olympic Valley Fire Department, and North Tahoe Fire Protection District to prioritize containment of the fire’s spread to the surrounding vegetation and to ensure all occupants were safely evacuated.

Fortunately, all residents had safely exited the building prior to the arrival of emergency personnel, having been alerted by functioning smoke alarms. One individual was evaluated at the scene for potential smoke inhalation but did not require hospitalization.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.