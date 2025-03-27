Truckee Fire responds to structure fire in Sugar Bowl

The Truckee Fire Protection District reported responding to a “structure fire in the Sugar Bowl village” at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 27. According to a statement from the district, the fire took place at a “snowbound structure” and the response involved “snowcat, snowmobiles, and UTVs.”

“With an additional response from CAL FIRE NEU, Olympic Valley Fire Department, and Northstar Fire Department, crews loaded gear and equipment onto snow machines and overcame the challenge of not having everything in their engines at their disposal to extinguish the fire,” said the District statement. “North Tahoe Fire Protection District also provided coverage at one of our stations helping us ensure the rest of our community had emergency response resources available if needed.”

The District’s statement highlighted that while “fortunately these types of incidents are very infrequent in our area, … our crews regularly train on unique responses such as this so they are able to carry out our mission of providing the highest level of public safety services to the residents and visitors of our community at a moments notice.”