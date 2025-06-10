Truckee firefighters join Sierra Nevada Union, marking historic cross-county collaboration

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Fire Protection District’s captains and firefighters have officially joined the ranks of the newly renamed Sierra Nevada Firefighters, formerly known as Nevada County Professional Firefighters, Local 3800. The milestone was celebrated Monday, June 2, with a swearing-in ceremony at Alibi Ale Works in downtown Truckee.

For the first time, professional firefighters from both Nevada and Placer counties are united under one union, representing agencies on both sides of the Sierra Nevada.

“We are looking forward to working with the district and all of our stakeholders to make Truckee Fire even more exceptional than they have been, for over 100 years,” Clayton Thomas, President of the Sierra Nevada Firefighters, said.

The event recognized 36 new members from the Truckee district and welcomed their families alongside the union’s executive board. The International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) 10th District Vice President, Steve Gilman, administered the oath of office and presented the new charter, formally marking the name change to Sierra Nevada Firefighters.

“What it does for the members is gives them more access to safety-related materials and training programs. You end up with better trained and safer firefighters,” Thomas said.

With Truckee’s addition, the union has grown to roughly 150 members—the largest single expansion in its history. Sierra Nevada Firefighters now represent nine agencies across both counties, covering all of Nevada County and parts of Placer County, including Newcastle, Penryn, Foresthill, Meadow Vista, and Loomis.

“Even though membership is split up between nine agencies, we are doing things very similarly,” Thomas said. “The more folks that work and train together, the more efficient they are going to be.”

Thomas also praised the collaboration throughout the organizing effort.

“Throughout this process, working with the fire chief and board of directors at Truckee Fire has been very much a pleasure,” he said.