Truckee Flannel Company connecting people with their love for the outdoors

If you think a flannel clothing company born in the Sierra Nevada mountains sounds like a perfect match, you’d be in lockstep agreement with Truckee Flannel Company owners Lisa and Brian Nigon.

The two met each other as graphic designers in college in Duluth, Minnesota, and after a trip with a church group to Tahoe when he was younger; Brian fell in love with the vibe of the Tahoe community. The two eventually moved to the Tahoe Basin in 2006 and settled into the north part of the lake and Truckee in 2011.

The idea for the company had been floating around for a few years before the couple really started putting energy into the idea in 2021.

Lisa and Brian Nigon, founders of Truckee Flannel Co. Provided / Truckee Flannel

“We just really love everything out doors,” says Lisa. “I’m a big runner, mountain biker, hiker, backpacking, skiing – and that’s where the idea came from. We just love the outdoors and wanted to bring something to the Tahoe & Truckee area that connected people to what we love to do – and flannels just seem like a nice fit.”

The brand made its debut at Truckee Thursdays in June of 2022 and while the couple still has their full-time day jobs, the passion project has been a great way to connect with the local community.

“We’ve been very pleased with just how accepting the community is,” added Brian. “When you brand something Truckee Flannel – we feel great about the community we live in and just want to promote the vibe and lifestyle.”

The brand carries a variety of flannel products ranging from traditional cotton flannels, to shackets for colder weather, to hats, to active wear – something the couple is really excited about.

“Printed plaid, as I call it,’ says Brian. “It’s 37% recycled plastic, 10% spandex, and the rest is polyester so it’s just great breathability for anything outdoors.”

“It’s also four-way stretch and SPF 50 with a little bit of wind resistance,” added Lisa. “I’ve hiked in it, I’ve ran in it, it’s great.”

The products are designed locally (the couple are actually designing the active wear themselves) along with the hem, fit, and the cut – all with the outdoors in mind. For instance, their active long sleeve flannels are designed with mountain biking in mind so when you reach for the handle bars, the sleeves do not creep up your forearms.

Another important aspect to the brand is their contribution to efforts such as 1% for the Planet. They also encourage their customers to Round-Up for Outside, a program that contributes the rounding up of a purchase to support non-profits like this year’s recipient, Big City Mountaineers.

“This was really important for us because that was our brand mission and everything we were trying to do with Truckee Flannel – connecting people to the outside,” added Lisa.

In addition to their website where you can order direct, the flannels can be found at a few small shops in the area, as well as at a handful of local events, where the couple has been getting valuable feedback from their clientele.

“The feedback has been really positive,” Lisa said. “They are really excited to see a local brand doing something with active wear. They’re letting us know what colors they like and we’re incorporating that into our designs.”

So what’s next for the brand?

Within the next year, they plan on introducing lines for both children and dogs and while the goal is to grow, they want to make certain the brand is strong and people are excited about the products.

Focusing on getting more patterns and a variety of colors is more important to them than growing into something super large. The couple would rather get into more shops locally and do more events as well as promote their opportunity for custom jobs where they can create unique patterns with specific colors and logos.

And if you ever wondered just how much of a couple’s closet that owns a flannel clothing company is filled with flannel items, the answer is, the majority of it.

To find out more information about Truckee Flannel Company or browse their clothing selections, visit them online at truckeeflannelcompany.com.