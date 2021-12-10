Truckee food, toy and coat drive in full swing

Masked volunteers manning the donation table.

Katie Schaffer

This Christmas season Truckee Community Christmas will be lending a helping hand to the community through donations, as it has been doing for over 30 years.

The organization will take donations for coats, gifts, and toys at a number of locations. The day of distribution is quickly approaching and the organization is asking for donations from the community.

Donation boxes located at Plumas Bank in Truckee.

Marisol Rocha

FOOD DRIVE CHANGES

Last year TCC shifted its focus from collecting food to fundraising as spending power was doubled from grocery store gift cards as opposed to donated food items. Representatives of TCC said that gift cards help families buy their own food for the holidays, instead of receiving items like canned goods and non-perishables. All donations for the food drive can be accepted online or by mail.

TOY AND COAT DRIVE

Donation bins are in spots around town for toys, teen gifts, and children’s coats. They can be dropped off at the following locations in Truckee through Wednesday:

Church of the Mountains – 10069 Church St.

Tahoe Forest Church – 10315 Hirschdale Road

Dr. Spencer Cruttenden, Elemental Back and Body – 10049 Martis Valley Road, Unit E

Truckee High School – 11725 Donner Pass Road

Plumas Bank – 11638 Donner Pass Road

Tahoe Mountain Club – 13051 Fairway Drive

OTHER WAYS TO HELP

Those who wish to donate or learn more about TCC may visit its website at http://www.truckeecommunitychristmas.com . For additional updates, follow the organization on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

ABOUT TRUCKEE COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS

Truckee Community Christmas is a nonprofit umbrella organization made up of entirely volunteers that coordinates various drives located all over the region during the holidays to help Truckee’s most vulnerable families and individuals.

Elizabeth White is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at ewhite@sierrasun.com