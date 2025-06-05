Truckee Football Foundation honors Coach Bob Shaffer with annual memorial golf tournament and Hawaii fundraiser

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Football Foundation is bringing back one of its most beloved traditions this summer: the Bob Shaffer Memorial Golf Tournament, set for Friday, June 13, at Northstar Golf Course. The event not only honors the life and legacy of legendary Truckee coach Bob Shaffer—it also raises crucial funds for the Wolverines’ upcoming season, including a trip to Hawaii.

This year marks the seventh installment of the annual tournament, first launched in 2017 following Shaffer’s passing. Known as one of the most decorated coaches in Truckee High School history, Shaffer led the Wolverines to 170 wins and nine state championships over 18 seasons.

“He could take a group of kids—maybe they weren’t the biggest, fastest, or strongest—and turn them into All-State players,” said his son, Bobby Shaffer, now treasurer of the foundation. “His greatest gift was caring, and that care transformed lives.”

Shaffer’s legacy reaches far beyond the football field. “Bob helped ensure that there was never a financial barrier to playing football in Truckee,” board secretary Amy Macosko said. “He believed in the off-field benefits—developing kids into confident, resilient young men.”

Head Coach Josh Ivens said the tournament remains a touchstone for the football community. “Bob Shaffer was a huge part of the Truckee community on several levels,” Ivens said. “Many of his past players and coaches play in this tournament, as well as students he impacted while being a teacher at Truckee High. Not a day goes by that his impact is not felt around the program and school.”

This year’s tournament coincides with Northstar’s opening day and includes a shotgun start at 10 a.m., followed by a community happy hour on the clubhouse deck. The event features a raffle, live auction items—including a Martis Camp foursome with a golf pro, Dave Matthews Band tickets, and a sideline experience during a Truckee game—as well as food and drinks. Local photographer Court Leve is donating his time to capture the festivities.

“It’s a big family gathering,” Bobby said. “It spans from the ’90s to now. That was always my dad’s thing—preaching family.”

Proceeds from the tournament support year-round needs like safety equipment, nutrition, and enrichment for student-athletes. But this year, funds are also helping bring a long-time dream to life: a team trip to Hawaii.

The Wolverines will open their season on August 11 with a game in Kona against a local high school team. It’s a regulation game that will count on their record, but organizers say the experience goes far beyond the scoreboard.

“This is a real game—but we’re also making it about Hawaii, not just the game,” said board member Dane Kane. Players will practice daily, explore volcanoes and waterfalls, and participate in cultural exchanges, including a pre-game luau and post-game dinner hosted by the Hawaiian team.

“It’s been in the making for about six years. What once seemed like a dream or an idea is about to become reality,” Coach Ivens said. “The trip is a very large cost but it will be worth it. We are raising additional funds to help families who cannot afford to fund 100% of this trip.”

Foundation president Brent Collinson emphasized that no player will be left behind. “For some of these kids, this may be their only chance to go to Hawaii,” he said. “If not all the kids can go, then none of the kids are going.”

To ensure that, the foundation is calling on the community to help. Donations have already come in from Sierra Bible Church, Stone’s Tire, the Optimist Club, the Rotary Club, Truckee Boosters, and several anonymous families.

“Coach Shaffer hated the spotlight,” Bobby said. “But this event is really about what he stood for—team, humility, and believing in each other. That spirit is still alive and well.”

Registration for the Memorial Golf Tournament is open through Saturday, June 7, with limited space remaining. Non-golfers are welcome to attend the post-tournament happy hour, starting around 3:30 p.m. at the clubhouse deck.To register or donate to the Hawaii trip, visit:

https://charitygolftoday.com/event?e=22034&ce=00a899