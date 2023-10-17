Truckee football team repeats as regular season champs (GALLERY)

The Truckee football team captured a second straight regular season title with the team's blowout win against Sparks on Thursday.

Courtesy Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

TRUCKEE, Calif. —Though one game still remains on the regular season schedule, Truckee’s blowout victory against Sparks locked up a second straight league title and gives the team the No. 1 seed going into the postseason.

The unbeaten Wolverines hosted the Railroaders on Thursday and dominated the contest throughout, opening a 28-0 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 56-7 win.

Junior Joe Birnbaum continued to light up the scoreboard for Truckee. In limited action, Birnbaum turned his two carries on the evening into a 51-yard touchdown and a 36-yard touchdown. Birnbaum also caught a pair of passes for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Junior quarterback Jace Estabrook scored three rushing touchdowns on four carries. He finished the game with 45 rushing yards, 108 passing yards, and two passing touchdowns.

Junior Dylan Flynn caught a 27-yard touchdown pass, and senior Luke Trotter caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. Junior kicker Michael Tanner knocked in all eight of his extra-point attempts.

Defensively, Tanner Kuch led the team with eight tackles and a fumble recovery. Senior Derek Schroeder had a team-high three tackles for a loss, including a sack. Junior Luke Lauter and senior Fabian Cerda each recorded a sack. Senior Kellen Gallagher intercepted a pass. Senior Aidan Osti forced a fumble. Junior Zach Harris blocked a punt.

Truckee (9-0, 6-0 Northern League) has now won 18 straight games dating back to last season’s state championship run. The Wolverines will look to close out a perfect regular season on Thursday at South Tahoe (1-7, 0-6 Northern League). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Going forward, Truckee and Elko will receive first-round byes going into the Class 3A Northern League Football Playoffs. The playoffs are scheduled to begin Oct. 26. Truckee’s first postseason game, the league semifinals, will be at home the following week.