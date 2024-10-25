Truckee football’s rise: a culture of commitment and excellence

TRUCKEE, Calif. – With a perfect 9-0 record this season and a 31-game win streak dating back to Sept. 2022, the Truckee High School football team is riding a wave of momentum fueled by a transformative culture shift that began two years ago. Two years ago, after COVID knocked them down, they regained their strength and came back fiercer.

“We’ve always had great culture here at Truckee,” Coach Josh Ivens said. “But in 2022, we experienced a significant shift—like taking it to the next level. This involved renewed weight training, enhanced speed drills, more athletes committing to track, competitive 7-on-7 games, and even a team camp in Oregon.”

Central to this success is the team’s guiding principle encapsulated in the acronym CARE:

– Compete

– Academics come first

– Respect each other and others

– Elevate performance and energy

Key players Paul Ronzone, Linebacker, and Joe Birnbaum, Running Back, both integral to the 2022 team, have seen firsthand the benefits of this cultural commitment. The program not only focuses on athletic excellence but emphasizes academic achievements, leading Truckee to win the academic state championship for three consecutive years.

“We know we have to go the extra mile,” Ronzone said. His leadership has been crucial, especially for a defense that is allowing just seven points per game. “You can’t beat our mentality,” he said.

“Athleticism, intelligence, and a ‘send it’ mentally of overcoming fears. When all that hits a football field, it becomes Truckee football. We really tap into the strengths of the community and the student body,” Coach Ivens said.

The team’s record stems from a collective resolve. After a disappointing end to the 2021 season, where they lost in the playoffs and witnessed a lack of commitment among seniors, the players decided they wouldn’t settle for mediocrity. They aimed to foster a culture of accountability, setting a GPA benchmark of 3.62 to encourage dedication to academics alongside athletics.

“Our goal is to be the most physical team on the field,” Coach Ivens said, highlighting the team’s focus on strength and speed during the offseason. “We are building muscle mass and speed to ensure we play hard and smart.”

Their preparation goes beyond physical training; it also involves complex play schemes that adapt weekly. The team’s unique athleticism, particularly among players who ski, equips them with a fearless mentality essential for overcoming challenges on the field.

Coach Ivens believes that a strong support system within the community plays a crucial role in the program’s success. “For us, it’s not just about football. It’s about teaching young kids how to grow up and be responsible. Through Truckee football, they learn good work ethics and a brotherhood. There’s a tightness with our program.”

The team has faced a challenging schedule this year, competing against two of California’s top 300 teams and securing a spot in the top 10 rankings in Nevada. They continue to focus on their goals without getting distracted by their impressive win streak. “A streak is just a byproduct of achieving our goals,” Coach Ivens said.

As they prepare for their upcoming game on Oct. 26 against South Lake Tahoe, the team is ready for the playoffs. Despite losing star player Joe Birnbaum due to injury, the team has rallied together, with captains Jace Estabrook, Paul Ronzone, and other players like Dylan Flynn and Ivan Esparza stepping up to fill the gap.

In the game against Damonte Ranch, Truckee’s quarterback, Estabrook, made a significant impact by breaking off a 79-yard run early in the match, boosting the team’s momentum. And he’s been making plays like that all season long.

“I think we have been successful because of how much we care in the classroom and in the weight room. Being a 3 time academic state champion shows how much we care on and off the field. Every single player is 100 percent committed,” Estabrook said.

Buried under the weight of expectations, the players acknowledge that their success is a collective effort. “It’s a lot of player buy-in. Without that, there’s no team,” Birnbaum said. “We have to prepare like we play.”

As the Truckee football community looks ahead, the goal remains clear: reclaim the state championship and defend their title. The foundation laid by the 2022 class has set a precedent, and with continued commitment and a strong sense of camaraderie, the team is determined to succeed.

