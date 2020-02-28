Truckee forms Public Art Advisory Body

The Truckee Town council voted Tuesday to form a seven-member Public Art Advisory Body to oversee the installation of public art across town.

“I really look forward to what comes out of this advisory body and the improvements that we’re going to see around town,” said Vice Mayor Anna Klovstad.

The committee will include Carole Sesko as a public art expert, Heather River as an arts advocate, Molly Mooreas as a youth representative, Jean Fournier as a performing arts representative, Jennifer Standteiner as a visual arts representative, Troy Corliss as a technical expert and former Truckee Mayor Carolyn Wallace Dee as a lay member.

In December, the town put out a call for applications and received interest from 20 people.

The plan dedicates $25,000 to public art in the town’s 2019 to 2020 budget.

“We considered each applicant’s demonstrated experience serving on committees and boards and their strategic thinking about how to tackle the next step in developing the program,” said Hillary Hobbs, Truckee management analyst.

Each member will serve either a two- or four-year term with term lengths to be decided at the committee’s first meeting. The group will keep track of public art, develop an annual work plan, find potential sites for public art.

“The committee’s responsibilities are pretty broad,” said Hobbs.

In July 2019, the town adopted a Public Art Master Plan which called for the formation of an advisory committee. It includes policies that define what public art is, potential art locations and how it will be funded. The plan dedicates $25,000 to public art in the town's 2019 to 2020 budget, the first time the town has made a budget commitment to art.

Several pieces of public art already exist around town including unique bike rack designs downtown created through the Truckee Public Arts Commission’s Art Bike Rack Project. Other art projects can be seen placed in the center of roundabouts such as the “Mountain Flowers” sculpture which stands 16 to 18 feet high in the roundabout across from the Truckee Donner Community Center.

