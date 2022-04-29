Truckee Fourth of July parade to return

After a two-year hiatus, the Truckee Chamber of Commerce has announced that plans are underway for a Fourth of July parade, a news release states.

This year’s theme will be “Fourth of July — A Community Tradition.”

The parade begins at 10 a.m. at the west end of town (with staging at Truckee High School), and progresses one-and-a-half miles down Donner Pass Road into historic Truckee, ending around noon.

The parade will start with the Tahoe-Truckee Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol’s presentation of the colors. A parade will follow of fire trucks sounding their horns, police cars with their sirens, big-rig trucks, classic cars, horses, local nonprofits and organization floats, and the Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band with its twirling drumsticks and bagpipes.

People can participate in the parade on their own homemade float. Visit truckee.com for a parade entry application.

Trophies (and bragging rights) will be given for best of show, and winners in each of five classifications: commercial (representing a business); youth group (18 years old and younger); classic auto; open (your group doesn’t fit into any other category); and nonprofit.

Pre-parade festivities are from 7 to 10 a.m. with the Annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast put on by the Truckee Fire Protection District at Station 92, 11473 Donner Pass Road. The breakfast is free, with donations appreciated, but not required.

The Firecracker Mile Fun Run is a one-mile “gravity-fed” event for all ages and abilities. The race starts at 9:45 a.m. at US Bank on Donner Pass Road, and finishes downtown at the train depot. Run, jog, quick or casually walk with a baby in a stroller. Runners are encouraged to wear festive attire and are cheered on by the crowd lining the street. This is a fundraiser for the Auburn Ski Club Training Center. For more information about registration, visit truckee.com .

The parade is produced by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Truckee, with logistical support by Big Blue Adventure, LLC.

Sponsorships are available. To assist in the production of this community celebration, the Truckee chamber seeks sponsorships from businesses, individuals and organizations. Your sponsorship ensures our community can continue to enjoy this Truckee tradition. Sponsors receive recognition in all parade publicity, on truckee.com, e-broadcasts, and from the MC during the parade.

For more information, contact the Truckee Chamber of Commerce at 530-587-8808 or e-mail info@truckee.com .

Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce