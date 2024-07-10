Truckee Fourth of July Parade winners announced

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee 4th of July Parade, produced by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, proved that our little town knows how to have a great time! With over 50 entries, this year’s parade proved that not even a heat wave can slow Truckee down. Spectators lined the streets all the way from the Truckee Tahoe Unified School District to Church of the Mountains Downtown, starting as early as 6:00 a.m., and were delighted by the variety and creativity of this year’s parade.

Town Council Member Lindsay Romack and Truckee Chamber Board Chair Ravn Whitington served as lively MCs, welcoming attendees to downtown Truckee. Leading the parade were the Truckee Police, complete with Lieutenant Lisa Madden and esteemed police dog Mugz. They were followed closely by fire trucks and equipment from surrounding fire districts, who tirelessly ensure our safety year-round. For the first time, the Truckee Chamber entered a float decked out in Red, White, and Blue and ridden by Truckee Chamber Board members, ambassadors, and their families. This year’s Grand Marshall Tahoe Forest Hospital District celebrated its 75th anniversary in style with Tahoe Forest Director Michael McGarry, Chairman of the Board Alyce Wong, and Pediatrician Dr. Chris Arth. They were joined by staff and family members and created a beautiful float depicting our mountains.

This year’s judges, Sandy & Mike Horn, Bill Greeno, Truckee Chamber Past Board Chair and owner of Quality Automotive Servicing, and Jessica Penman, President & CEO of the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, and Truckee Mayor David Polivy, had the challenging task of selecting the winners. Entries were judged on the use of this year’s Throwback Thursday Theme, the public’s response, the quality of the entry, and the effort involved. After much deliberation, the following entries were named as the winners:

Best of Show: O.B’s Board, Pub & Restaurant

Commercial: Grateful Gardens Landscaping and Snow Removal

Non-Profit: Truckee Tahoe School of Music – sponsored by Quality Automotive Servicing

Open: Truckee Sanitary District

Classic Auto: Harrah Museum

Youth Group: Truckee High Marching Band, Cheerleading Squad and Football Team

Other highlights include Truckee Donner PUDs’ Back to the Future Theme Float, InnerRythems showing off some impressive dance moves, the Jibboom Street Marching Band, Tahoe Squad for Peace, and Woodward Tahoe who pumped up the crowd with impressive tricks.

For those who missed the parade, fret not! You can catch the entire spectacle on YouTube, courtesy of Tahoe Truckee Media, at this link: https://bit.ly/3zsnEQ9