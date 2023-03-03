Truckee freeskier Bradley out for season

Local skier Lily Bradley catches air at a Freeride World Tour event last season. Bradley announced she will miss the remainder of this season following knee surgery.

Freeride World Tour / Jeremy Bernard

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee skier Lily Bradley will miss the remainder of this season’s Freeride World Tour following a surgery on her MCL and meniscus.

The 20-year-old announced via social media that she injured her knee practicing 360s just before the tour’s opening stop in Spain last January.

“Currently out for the rest of the season,” said Bradley. “Sending love and stompy energy to all my lovely friends on the (Freeride World Tour) and (Freeride World Tour Qualifiers).”

After capturing the Freeride World Tour Qualifiers US championship in 2021, Bradley burst onto the scene a year ago as a rookie, winning the tour’s stop at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, British Columbia, Canada. She finished last season with four top-five finishes, and finished fourth in the overall standings.

Bradley said she went into surgery expecting to have her MCL and meniscus cleaned up, but was then her meniscus would “needed to be stitched back on,” ending hopes of returning to competition this season.

It’s been an up and down season, thus far, for the area’s skiers and riders on the Freeride World Tour. Truckee skier Ross Tester, 24, sits in fourth place in the men’s ski standings. His best performance of the year came in Andorra where he finished as a runner-up.

South Tahoe’s Molly Armanino, 29, sits in second place in the ski women’s standings. Armanino has compiled a pair of runner-up finishes, thus far.

North Tahoe’s Delila Quinn, 19, is a rookie on the tour. She currently sits in eighth place in the women’s standings. Her best finish this season was a seventh place in Spain.

Truckee snowboarder Jonathan Penfield, 35, returned to the Freeride World Tour for the first time since 2020 and currently is in third place in the men’s standings. Penfield’s best result came in Andorra where he finished in second place.

Skiers and snowboarders will head to Austria for the Fieberbrunn Pro, scheduled for March 11-17. The season will close out with at the end of the month with the Yeti Xtreme Verbier in Switzerland.