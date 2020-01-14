Truckee freeskier Cody LaPlante lands first World Cup podium (VIDEO)

U.S. Freeski Rookie Team member and Truckee local, Cody LaPlante, earned his first career World Cup podium on Saturday, claiming third place in slopestyle in Font Romeu, France.

LaPlante, 17, finished with a score of 83.45, and topped notable skiers such as three-time FIS Crystal Globe Winner Andri Ragettli, of Switzerland; the reigning 2019 FIS Big Air World Champion Fabian Boesch, of Switzerland; 2019 FIS World Championship slopestyle silver medalist Birk Ruud, of Norway; and six-time X Games gold medalist Henrik Harlaut, of Sweden.

“I’m stoked,” said LaPlante in an interview with U.S Ski & Snowboard. “I showed up today really just wanting to land a clean run and trying to step it up on the rails. I’m just happy to come back strong in slopestyle after not skiing for so long.”

The event was LaPlante’s third contest back since tearing his ACL and meniscus last season.

Canada’s Mark Hendrickson, 21, won the competition with a score of 86.30.

World Cup freeski slopestyle competition will next head to Seiseralm, Italy on Jan. 17-18.