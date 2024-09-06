Truckee gears up for 3rd annual 9/11 memorial stair climb: a community’s tribute and fundraiser

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Ask anyone, and they can recall precisely where they were on Sept. 11, 2001—the day the Twin Towers fell and 2,753 people died.

To commemorate the day that impacted us all, the High Fives Foundation will host the 3rd Annual Downtown Truckee 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sept. 11, from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. This event, taking place at the staircase behind Tahoe Mountain Realty in Downtown Truckee, will honor the lives lost in the 2001 terrorist attacks and also serve as a community fundraiser.

Participants will challenge themselves to ascend 110 flights of stairs—emulating the efforts of the 343 firefighters who died on 9/11. Whether you’re a firefighter in full turnout gear or a local resident in workout attire, the climb is a call to action for everyone to join together in remembrance.

The event features DJ Noble Nate, a local favorite. Attendees can also expect shade, water, and seating throughout the morning, with the option to enhance the challenge by wearing weight vests and carrying hose bundles.

The Stair Climb, in partnership with Project 110 and High Fives’ Pedal for Positivity initiative, aims to raise funds for mental health and wellness programs within the Truckee/Tahoe community. All proceeds will be directed towards providing essential mental health services to those in need.

Truckee locals Alanna Hughes and Ryan Bridges were pivotal in launching this event. In its first year, Hughes, Bridges, and their children were the sole participants climbing the steps. The following year, 40 people took part, and the event has continued to grow, drawing more attention each year. What began as a modest initiative has expanded significantly, largely due to the support and enthusiasm of Jeff Brown from Tahoe Mountain Realty, whose involvement has been crucial in broadening the event’s reach and impact.

Hughes, whose cousin Timmy McSweeney died in the 9/11 attacks while trying to rescue others, feels a very personal connection to the climb. “Climbing the stairs is a great metaphor for when struggling through the pitfalls of life. Sometimes it truly is putting one foot in front of the other; no matter how difficult,” Hughes said. “This year, in honor of my brother who recently passed away, I plan to climb 49 flights—one for each year he lived.”

McSweeney’s crew’s firetruck is now on display at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at Ground Zero, and his son has become a firefighter in New York City.

McSweeney’s crew’s firetruck. Provided / Alanna Hughes

As a firefighter in Sacramento, Bridges feels like he lost brothers that day. He climbs not only for the 343 firefighters who died but also for everyone affected by the tragedy. “You suffer a little on this day, just like those firefighters and everyone else did,” Bridges said. “It’s an emotional day that puts things in perspective and makes some of our problems seem smaller.”

On the day of the memorial climb, you can choose a face of one of the fallen firefighters, attach it to your shirt, and take them with you to the top. “You essentially climb to the top of the twin towers with them,” Bridges said.

The fundraiser also addresses a crucial need for mental health support. Through collaborations like Pedal for Positivity, spearheaded by Harrison Biehl, and the High Fives Foundation, significant strides are being made to provide financial assistance for therapy and mental health services. Biehl’s recent 29-hour bike ride raised $22,000 for local mental health initiatives.

Scan the QR code to donate to the cause and to apply for financial assistance with therapy. Provided / Ryan Bridges

The 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is more than just a physical challenge—it’s a collective effort to remember, honor, and make a difference.

For updates and further details, follow the event on Instagram @truckee_911stairclimb

