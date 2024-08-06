Truckee gears up for first annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ event to support Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District students

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee is set to launch its first “Stuff the Bus” event, a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Rotary Club of Truckee, Truckee Sunrise Rotary, and Sierra Community House. This community-driven initiative will take place on Friday, Aug. 23, and Saturday, Aug. 24, at Truckee Elementary School. Modeled after United Way’s successful campaigns, the event aims to equip Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District students from Pre-K through Grade 12 with essential school supplies and hygiene products.

In preparation for the event, Rotary volunteers have strategically placed collection bins throughout Truckee, Kings Beach, and Tahoe City. Residents are encouraged to contribute by dropping off supplies at these locations. For those who prefer to donate cash, a QR code on flyers around town or the website http://truckeerotary.org/page/stuff-the-bus offers an easy donation option and lists needed supplies and bin locations.

The primary objective of this initiative is to ensure that every TTUSD student starts the school year equipped to succeed, regardless of their financial situation. Donations will help fill backpacks with essential supplies, bridging the gap for families struggling with the rising cost of living in the Tahoe-Truckee area.

Event Details:

– Friday, Aug. 23: 2-5 p.m. at Truckee Elementary School to help stuff the bus with collected and purchased supplies. The event will feature a big yellow TTUSD school bus for the occasion, and last-minute donations are welcome.

– Saturday, Aug. 24: TTUSD students, parents, and teachers are invited to visit the bus from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to pick up the supplies they need. Items will be organized by age and school to facilitate easy access.

This family-friendly event celebrates education and marks the beginning of the school year. Your participation, whether by donating supplies, cash, or your time, is invaluable.

