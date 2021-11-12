Truckee girls claim Northern crown, sights set on state championship

The Truckee girls’ volleyball team continued their dominance of the Class 3A Northern Region last weekend, rolling to a league crown without dropping a set.

The Wolverines came into Saturday’s tournament at Churchill County with a 10-0 league record, having not dropped a set in West League play.

As the top seed out of the West League, Truckee earned a first-round bye and would face Dayton in the regional semifinals. The Wolverines cruised through the first two sets, winning 25-16, 25-17. In the third frame, however, the Dust Devils looked to regain momentum, taking a 20-13 lead, but Truckee rallied back by taking 12 of the next 14 points to move on to the finals.

The Wolverines would face Fernley for the Northern Region championship later in the day, and through three sets of action, took a 25-22, 25-20, 24-12 win to claim the Northern title.

“We have a great group of kids and they’re talented,” said head coach John Decrescenzo. “Both games were a team effort. They brought it and didn’t let up.”





Sophomore Isabel Smart and senior Mia Paulson led the way against Fernley with 10 kills each. Senior Callie Rule added nine kills, seven digs and a team-high eight aces. Junior Aleksen Thayer led Truckee with four blocks.

The Lady Wolverines now have their sights set on a state title, but will first have to get through a semifinal matchup today against Boulder City. Like Truckee, the Eagles rolled to a perfect league record during the regular season, but were upended by Moapa Valley in five sets in the Southern Region finals.

“They’re a good team,” said Decrescenzo of Boulder City. “It’s going to, hopefully, bring out the best in our girls.”

The teams will face off at 6:20 p.m. today at Hug High School in Reno. The winner will advance to a 2 p.m. Saturday state championship in Hug and will play the winner of Moapa Valley and Fernley.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com