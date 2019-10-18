Truckee girls claim third straight Northern League tennis title

Truckee senior Courtney Engberg led the Wolverines to a third consecutive Northern League championship on Friday, Oct. 18.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

The Truckee girls’ tennis team captured their third straight Class 3A Northern League title this afternoon in Reno, once again knocking off rivals South Tahoe.

The Wolverines have now defeated the Vikings for the league championship in each of the past three seasons. This afternoon, Truckee topped South Tahoe 11-7.

During the regular season, the Wolverines went unbeaten as a team to earn the No. 1 seed ahead of this week’s tournament. Truckee opened postseason play on Wednesday, and took a 14-4 win against North Valleys to advance to the Northern League championship against South Tahoe.

As a program, Truckee has now won five of the last six Northern League team championships.

Truckee will now prepare for the Northern League singles and doubles tournaments, which will begin next Friday at Tahoe Donner.

The team will then head to Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 31, to play the No. 2 seed from the Southern League, Boulder City, in the state semifinals.

*This post will be updated