Truckee girls defeat Lowry in league semis, earn first state tournament berth since 2010

For the first time since 2010, the Truckee girls’ basketball team is headed to the state tournament.

The Wolverines eliminated Lowry in the semifinals of the Class 3A Northern League tournament earlier today, taking a 54-41 victory at Churchill County High School to advance into tomorrow’s league championship game. Truckee’s win also earned the team a berth into next week’s four-team state tournament.

“Our team is going to go down in Truckee history,” said senior team captain Emily Monson. “It’s awesome. It’s been a really good season.”

Truckee entered the regional tournament as the No. 2 seed, while No. 3 seed Lowry reached the semifinals by topping Churchill County, 61-40, in yesterday’s postseason opener.

In today’s semifinal matchup, the Wolverines built an eight-point lead in the first quarter behind a combined four 3-pointers from senior Elena Friedman and sophomore Ryan Flynn. Truckee’s defense then locked down Lowry in the second quarter, limiting the Buckaroos to four points to take a 34-15 lead into halftime.

Coming out of the locker room, Tanner scored an early basket for Truckee, but from there, the team went cold as Lowry went on to outscore the Wolverines 13-2 to get back into the game.

Truckee responded by going on an 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach.

“We realized what was happening and we picked it back up in the fourth quarter,” said Monson, who scored 10 points.

Junior Annika Thayer tied for a team-high 11 points, which included a trio of baskets in the fourth quarter.

Junior captain Lauren Tanner also scored 11 points for Truckee. Tanner has been on varsity since her freshman year, and said this year’s team has stood apart from the previous two she’s played on.

“This is definitely the closest team we’ve had since I’ve been here. I think that’s made a really big impact on how we are playing,” she said.

“All of us have our individual talents and it’s how we put them together — that’s what’s making us have success this season.”

Flynn also finished in double digits with 10 points. Friedman added nine and junior Emma Cooley scored three points.

Truckee (20-5, 14-4 Northern League) will now face Fernley (23-2, 18-0 Northern League) tomorrow at 2 p.m. at Churchill County High School for the Northern League championship . The Vaqueros beat the Wolverines by double digits in both regular season meetings.

“It’s going to be a hard game,” said Monson. “They are a really good team, but today I could tell we stepped up and we really played together. It’s going to be a great game.”