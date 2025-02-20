Truckee girls dominate NIAA State Alpine Championships

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School girls’ alpine ski team delivered a knockout performance at last week’s NIAA State Championships at Kirkwood, sweeping all three titles—slalom, giant slalom, and the combined team championship—on Feb. 11-12.

Led by senior captain Aspen Hall, the team’s success was the culmination of years of building a strong team dynamic. Standout performances from Ramsey Taneck, Cali Byrnes, and Zoe Carlson were instrumental in securing the overall victory for the Wolverines.

On the boys’ side, Truckee did not qualify as a team, but Carson Koch made a strong individual showing. Koch claimed first place in giant slalom, third in slalom, and finished second in the combined standings.

The championship marks a triumphant conclusion to the season for Truckee’s alpine skiers, spotlighting both individual excellence and team cohesion on the slopes.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.