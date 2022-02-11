Truckee girls sweep podium at Mammoth Classic

The Truckee girls’ cross-country team swept the podium at the Mammoth Classic, while also posting eight of the 11 fastest times of last Friday’s 5-kilometer race.

Keira Scott led Truckee, capturing first place with a time of 24 minutes, 32.2 seconds. Maggie Cooke was second with a time of 27:08.0, and Hannah Hammond was third, crossing the finish line with a time of 27:47.1.

The Wolverines also had Jayna Palmer (29:24.3) take seventh place, Kendall Kelly (29:30.5) in eighth, Petra Kidd (29:48.0) in ninth, Sonny Strusinski (30:09.4) in 10th, and Mia Jones (30:21.8) in 11th.

The North Tahoe girls’ team was led by Sydney Whisler, who finished 11th place with a time of 30:43.3. Teammate Kalena Steves was 13th with a time of 31:18.6.

On the boys’ side, North Tahoe’s Jake Hacker took first place with a time of 21:20.8. Teammate Benjamin Cutler was fifth with a time of 21:47.4, followed by Sven Halvorsen in sixth with a time of 23:02.3.





Mathew Deluna posted Truckee’s fastest time of the day, reaching the finish line in 21:46.7 to take fourth place. The Wolverines Logan Selander also grabbed a top-10 finish, claiming ninth place with a time of 23:51.4.

The California-Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation will close out the regular season today with the North Tahoe Freestyle at Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Center. The state championships are set for Saturday, Feb. 19, at ASC Training Center.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com