Truckee girls take second at state

The high school tennis season came to a close in Las Vegas last weekend, and against stiff competition from the Southern League, the Truckee girls managed to claim runner-up as a team.

The Wolverines topped Boulder City 13-5 in the semifinals of the tournament, but were unable to get past The Meadows in the finals, losing 15-3

The Truckee boys’ team qualified for the tournament as well, but suffered a 16-2 loss to The Meadows in the semifinals. Boulder City went on to claim the team championship.

Individually, Truckee senior Gabe Smith and junior Mia Jones qualified for the singles tournaments, but neither were able to get out of the first round.

In doubles, the Truckee girls qualified three teams. The team of Ryan Phelan and Olivia Fuszard had a walkover to open the tournament, but were taken out in the next round by the team from The Meadows. Amber Hansford and Naomi Park picked up a 6-2, 6-0 win to open the tournament, but fell in three sets the following round to another group from The Meadows.





Hansford and Park, and Phelan and Fuszard, entered the consolation bracket and met in the third-place match. Hansford and Park would go on to claim third place with a 6-3, 7-5 win over their teammates.

Truckee’s Sophia Wasson and Samantha Schram were also in the tournament, but lost their opening round matchup.

Justin Scacco is a staff writer with the Sierra Sun. He can be reached at jscacco@sierrasun.com