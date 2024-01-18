Truckee High Alpine Ski Team competes in whiteout conditions
Wednesday marked the much-anticipated first race of the season for Truckee High School’s Alpine Ski Team, and it proved to be a challenging experience. The athletes tackled the first run amid nearly whiteout conditions at Alpine Meadows.
Despite the conditions, the athletes experienced some success.
In the girls’ division, Caroline Ehrman secured the third position, followed by Michaela Bruce in fourth, Ellyse Hutchins in sixth, and Aspen Hall in tenth.
Among the boys, Carson Koch claimed the fourth spot, while Cash Jones finished in seventh.
