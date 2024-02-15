Truckee High Alpine Ski Team Excelled at Diamond Peak State Championships
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Truckee High Alpine Ski team had a triumphant day on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at the Diamond Peak State Championships.
The girls secured 3rd place overall in GS, with Caroline Ehrman finishing 4th, Chloe Byrnes 7th, Aspen Hall 15th, and Peyton Bell 19th.
In the boys’ category, Carson Koch claimed 5th place.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.