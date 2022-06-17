Truckee High book club granted $1,000

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner granted $1,000 to buy novels for Truckee High school for their book clubs. These books are available to over 100 students in the Special Education/Learning Center and the general school population. The book clubs are designed to help students not only understand rigorous academic text and literacy terms, but to support them in establishing a life full of literacy.

A big check was presented by Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner members Joan Kreamer and Pamela English to Ms. Markovchick and her class. As Truckee High School Special Education Teacher, Kathryn Markovchick explained, “My goal as a teacher is to empower all high school students. Building a strong academic foundation and encouraging the love of reading will help them achieve their goals in life.”

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner President Lisa Saqui noted, “We are honored to support the Truckee High School Book Clubs with books that can be shared for years to come. Gaining proficiency and confidence in reading will help students succeed in all their academic challenges.”

The Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner hosted their annual Wine and Restaurant Faire June 4-6 and Soroptishop for Holiday Shopping featuring local artisans in mid-November.

Truckee High School Teacher Kathryn Marovchick, Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner members Joan Kreamer and Pam English and students.

Provided photo