Truckee High celebrates standout 2024–25 sports year
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee High School athletes capped off an extraordinary 2024–25 school year, earning titles, state runner-up finishes, and academic honors across all three seasons of competition. From the cross country trails to the ski slopes and swimming lanes, the Wolverines delivered top-tier performances that brought pride to the school and community.
Fall Highlights
- State Champions: Girls tennis, girls cross country, boys cross country
- Runner-Up: Girls soccer, football
- Academic Champs: Girls tennis, girls soccer, football
Winter Highlights
- State Champions: Girls alpine skiing, boys nordic skiing, Academic Team
- Runner-Up: Girls nordic skiing
- Academic Champs: Wrestling
Spring Highlights
- State Champions: Girls swimming, baseball, girls lacrosse
- Runner-Up: Boys track
- Academic Champs: Girls swimming
Truckee wrapped up one of its most successful athletic years ever, combining athletic wins with academic achievement.
