Truckee High Football celebrates senior send off with win over South Lake
TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Saturday, Oct. 26, Truckee High School’s football team honored its seniors during their final regular season home game against South Lake.
The following seniors were recognized for their contributions to the team:
- 0 – Jackson Wicks
- 1 – Keelan Hyams
- 3 – Cooper Smart
- 4 – Ryder Crezee
- 7 – Sage Ruiz
- 8 – Lucas Scapini
- 10 – Logan Arata
- 13 – Myles Neadeau
- 14 – Dylan Flynn
- 15 – Alex Hunter
- 18 – Micheal Tanner
- 20 – Calvin Curtis
- 22 – Paxton Lubrano
- 23 – Jace Estabrook
- 25 – Joe Birnbaum
- 27 – Luke Lauter
- 28 – Chase Rothery
- 32 – Colby Jitloff
- 44 – Paul Ronzone
- 51 – Ethan Stendell
- 52 – Kaiden Porter
- 53 – Angel Villa
- 54 – Zach Harris
- 55 – Carter McKechnie
The game kicked off with Truckee receiving the ball first, quickly establishing their dominance. The team executed a series of successful plays, including a 71-yard touchdown run by Jackson Wicks (number 0). Shortly after, Chase Rothery (number 28) added to the scoreboard, bringing the score to 21-0 by the end of the first quarter.
As the second quarter progressed, Jace Estabrook (number 23) caught a 47-yard pass for a touchdown, making it 35-0. The scoring continued with a total of six touchdowns by halftime, bringing the score to 42-0. In the end, Truckee High secured a victory with a final score of 49-0.
Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.