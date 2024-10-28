Truckee High Football celebrates senior send off with win over South Lake

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Saturday, Oct. 26, Truckee High School’s football team honored its seniors during their final regular season home game against South Lake.

The following seniors were recognized for their contributions to the team:

0 – Jackson Wicks

1 – Keelan Hyams

3 – Cooper Smart

4 – Ryder Crezee

7 – Sage Ruiz

8 – Lucas Scapini

10 – Logan Arata

13 – Myles Neadeau

14 – Dylan Flynn

15 – Alex Hunter

18 – Micheal Tanner

20 – Calvin Curtis

22 – Paxton Lubrano

23 – Jace Estabrook

25 – Joe Birnbaum

27 – Luke Lauter

28 – Chase Rothery

32 – Colby Jitloff

44 – Paul Ronzone

51 – Ethan Stendell

52 – Kaiden Porter

53 – Angel Villa

54 – Zach Harris

55 – Carter McKechnie

The game kicked off with Truckee receiving the ball first, quickly establishing their dominance. The team executed a series of successful plays, including a 71-yard touchdown run by Jackson Wicks (number 0). Shortly after, Chase Rothery (number 28) added to the scoreboard, bringing the score to 21-0 by the end of the first quarter.

Wicks scoring the first touchdown of the game. Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

As the second quarter progressed, Jace Estabrook (number 23) caught a 47-yard pass for a touchdown, making it 35-0. The scoring continued with a total of six touchdowns by halftime, bringing the score to 42-0. In the end, Truckee High secured a victory with a final score of 49-0.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.