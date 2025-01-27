Truckee High girls impress at Sierra-at-Tahoe, Chloe Byrnes claims top honor
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School alpine ski team delivered an outstanding performance at Sierra-at-Tahoe on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The THS Girls dominated the race, securing a team victory with three skiers finishing in the top five.
Sophomore standout Chloe Byrnes led the charge, taking first place overall. Teammates Koko Bruce and Zoe Carlson followed closely behind, earning third and fourth places, respectively.
Byrnes’ exceptional performance also earned her the Ryan Shreve Memorial Race award. Her name will be engraved on the Ryan Shreve Memorial Perpetual Trophy, which is proudly displayed at the Sierra-at-Tahoe Lodge.
Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.