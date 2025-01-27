Truckee High girls impress at Sierra-at-Tahoe, Chloe Byrnes claims top honor

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School alpine ski team delivered an outstanding performance at Sierra-at-Tahoe on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The THS Girls dominated the race, securing a team victory with three skiers finishing in the top five.

Sophomore standout Chloe Byrnes led the charge, taking first place overall. Teammates Koko Bruce and Zoe Carlson followed closely behind, earning third and fourth places, respectively.

Byrnes’ exceptional performance also earned her the Ryan Shreve Memorial Race award. Her name will be engraved on the Ryan Shreve Memorial Perpetual Trophy, which is proudly displayed at the Sierra-at-Tahoe Lodge.

