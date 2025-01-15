Truckee High girls sweep Giant Slalom podium at Diamond Peak; strong showings from boys team

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee high’s ski racers dominated the giant slalom event at Diamond Peak on Tuesday, Jan. 14, sweeping the girls’ podium and securing strong finishes in the boys’ division.

In the girls’ race, Caroline Ehrmann led the charge, finishing in first place, with Zoe Carlson in second and Koko Bruce taking third. Their outstanding performances helped Truckee secure the top spot in the team rankings. Additionally, Aspen Hall placed fifth and Olive Masterson finished eleventh, further contributing to the team’s success.

On the boys’ side, Truckee had fewer racers competing. Nevertheless, sophomore Dominic Bourdeau showcased his talent, securing a fifth-place finish, while Campbell Goddard rounded out the top-15 with an eleventh-place finish.

The event saw strong competition, with Incline leading the overall standings, followed by Truckee in second place and Douglas in third. While Truckee’s boys’ team had fewer competitors, they still earned solid individual results.Detailed results can be found here .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.