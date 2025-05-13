Truckee High recognized as Medallion School for hosting exchange student from Pakistan

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee High School has been recognized by the U.S. Department of State as a Medallion School for its role in promoting cross-cultural understanding through international student exchange. The award highlights the school’s commitment to global education by hosting Kashif Muhammad, a high school student from Pakistan participating in the Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (YES) Program.

Muhammad is in Truckee through the YES program, a U.S. State Department initiative established after the events of 9/11 during the George W. Bush administration. The program fosters mutual understanding between the U.S. and countries with significant Muslim populations by providing full scholarships for students to study abroad. Truckee High’s participation in the program marks it as one of many American schools recognized for their support of this mission.

On Wednesday, May 7, Muhammad and his host parent, local botanist Catherine Schnurrenberger, presented a certificate of appreciation from the State Department to the Truckee High principal.

“It was an honor to present the certificate to the principal and honor the school that way. We really appreciate the support of the school for cross-cultural understanding and giving opportunities to students like myself by welcoming them into their classes and letting them experience American high school life,” Muhammad said.

Muhammad has been active during his time in Truckee, completing over 100 hours of volunteer work in the local community, for which he also received acknowledgment from the State Department.

As a cultural ambassador from Pakistan, Muhammad has worked to share his background with students and faculty alike, contributing to a deeper understanding of life outside the U.S.

“As a cultural ambassador from Pakistan and a part of The KENNEDY-LUGAR YES (Youth Exchange and Study) program, I’ve tried to promote understanding between the U.S and Pakistan, fulfilling the goal of the program to connect the bridges between U.S. and primarily Muslim countries, by sharing my culture and experiences in everyday moments—discussion in classrooms, giving cultural presentations in classes, and just conversation with friends and family,” Muhammad said.

His exchange experience has also given him a new perspective on American life and values.

“It’s been a roller coaster year for me, sharing my culture and experiencing American culture. I think people should be aware of global citizenship right now. As the world has become a global village it is extremely important that we understand and appreciate differences around the world. With so much happening in the world it is easy to fall into fear or misunderstanding,” Muhammad said. “We should take time to learn about other people and cultures, beyond headlines or stereotypes. I believe it is the most powerful way to build peace and mutual respect.”