Truckee High reports 24 positive COVID cases

A spike in COVID-19 cases has been reported at Truckee High School.

The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District confirmed 24 positive cases of COVID-19, and has identified all direct-contact students, asking them to quarantine.

“We have a fairly high amount of positive COVID cases at Truckee High School,” said Kelli Twomey, coordinator of district communications, on Friday. “All of the cases were outside TTUSD. They were in personal activities, nothing extra-curricular or school related.”

The outbreak, defined by the Nevada County Department of Public Health as “at least three probable or confirmed COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period,” does not meet the threshold to require a school closure.

Currently, the metric used for school closures is based on a total of 5% positive cases of the staff and student population within a 14-day period, which would equate to a total of 39 active cases at Truckee High School. If Truckee High were to reach 39 active cases, the entire school would immediately transition to distance learning, according to district officials, and all extracurricular activities would be temporarily suspended. Truckee High would reopen after receiving clearance from Nevada County Public Health.

This weekend’s extra-curricular activities like track, softball, and baseball are scheduled to take place as planned.

The district is stressing the importance of a 14-day quarantine for those in contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19

“There are no exceptions to this rule. If your child is required to quarantine they should,” said the school district in an email on Friday. “By not following the rules and taking health risks, it puts other students and staff at risk. It’s important that we finish the year on a positive note by minimizing the exposure risks and following the COVID-19 mitigation rules.”

School officials also stated all of the positive cases have been a result of exposure from non-school related activities — outside of Truckee High School campus or any district facilities.

The district is asking students, families, and faculty to quarantine if they have COVID symptoms.

