Truckee High School cross country delivers standout performances at Nevada Union Invitational

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee High School’s cross country teams made a significant impact at the Nevada Union Invitational in Grass Valley, competing in the challenging Large School division.

In the Varsity Girls race, Jillian Chalstrom led the charge with a commendable time of 21:17.8. Teammate Adeline Purvance-Rassuchine also shone brightly, achieving a personal best of 21:32.6. Their strong performances highlight the team’s overall improvement. The Varsity Girls team also included Ava Cockrum, Abigail Livingston, Celeste Vars, Savannah Billings, Caroline Cooke, Sage Oelkers, Sophia Simonds, and Julia Cunningham.

The Varsity Boys team showcased their skill with Kiefer Wilcox securing 3rd place overall with a time of 16:13.4. Ethan Scholnick also made headlines by setting a personal record of 17:42.4. Their outstanding performances contributed to the team’s 2nd place finish. The Varsity Boys team featured Nicholas Naylor, Ty Hammond, Keb Schnurrenberger, Leonardo Posada, Max Fisher, Eric Thies, and Cody Johnson, alongside Wilcox and Scholnick.

In the Freshman/Sophomore Boys division, Truckee’s team excelled, securing 3rd place against formidable Large School competition. The Freshman Boys team members included Michael House, Cash Connors, Caeden Lynch, Charles Williams, Noah Thies, Levi Cohen, and Jack Hadley.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.