Truckee High School cross country teams make history with four state championships

TRUCKEE, Calif. — In a weekend for the history books, Truckee High School’s cross country teams dominated the Nevada 3A State Championships, capturing not one, but four titles—two team championships and two individual victories. Both the girls’ and boys’ teams claimed the state title for the first time in school history.

The Truckee girls’ cross country team successfully defended their state championship with a 37-57 victory over Elko, clinching back-to-back titles. Senior Sidney McIntosh set the pace for her teammates, winning the individual state title with a time of 19:45.95.

For McIntosh, the state title marks the pinnacle of her cross-country career at Truckee High. With one more season of track ahead, McIntosh is already being recruited by Division I schools, with aspirations of either collegiate cross country or competitive trail running.

Sidney McIntosh. Provided / Straten Schemel

McIntosh was joined by a strong supporting cast, including senior Adeline Purvance-Rassuchine, who finished in 6th place with a time of 21:16.15, and junior Jillian Chalstrom, who placed 7th with a time of 21:21.95. Senior Savannah Billings clocked in at 22:57.95, followed closely by senior Caroline Cooke, who finished at 22:58.85, securing 17th and 18th places, respectively. Ava Cockrum (23:04.35) and Abigail Livingston (26:47.35) completed the girls’ lineup, showing the depth of talent and cohesion on the team.

This victory marks another chapter in Truckee’s cross country legacy, as the girls’ team has proven they can handle the pressure of defending a title and continue to perform at the highest level.

Boys’ team: Left to Right: Max, Keb, Keifer, Leo, Ethan, Ty, Cody. Provided / Straten Schemel

On the boys’ side, Truckee ended a 21-year drought, securing their first state championship since 2002 with a 46-63 win over Spring Creek. Junior Kiefer Wilcox led the charge, finishing first in the individual race with a time of 15:58.15. His time made him only the second person in course history to break the 16-minute mark.

Wilcox, the boys’ individual state champion, is looking ahead to a shot at national recognition. Wilcox will race at the Nike Southwest Regional Championships on Nov. 23, with the goal of qualifying for the Nike National Cross Country Championships.

Kiefer Wilcox. Provided / Straten Schemel

The boys’ team also showed impressive depth, with several runners finishing strong. Senior Keb Schnurrenberger placed 11th with a time of 17:46.55, while fellow senior Ty Hammond finished 12th at 17:49.35. Cody Johnson came in 14th with a time of 18:04.75, and Ethan Scholnick contributed with a 17th-place finish (18:16.75). Leonardo Posada and Max Fisher rounded out the team’s effort with finishes of 18:35.85 (23rd place) and 19:00.25 (29th place), respectively.

Together, these athletes delivered Truckee’s first boys’ state title in over two decades.

With both the boys’ and girls’ teams now state champions, the future of Truckee cross country looks incredibly promising. The program is led by experienced Head Coach Robert McClendon, who brings over 20 years of coaching expertise, supported by Assistant Coach Straten Schemel and volunteer coaches Geoff Quine and Will Hunsdale.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.