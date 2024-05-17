Truckee High School track team celebrates historic dual 3A Northern Regional Championship wins

In a landmark achievement, both the boys and girls track teams of Truckee High School have secured the 3A Northern Regional Championship for the first time. This victory, hard-fought over a two-day meet, is a testament to the dedication and skill of Truckee’s athletes who exceeded expectations with their performances.

Throughout the competition, many athletes achieved personal bests, highlighting the depth of talent within the team. “I couldn’t be more proud of the team, as everyone did their best and in the sport of track and field. And that is what matters the most. A championship is the cherry on top,” Coach Sarah Hockensmith said.

Truckee High Track team celebrates their achievements. Provided / Sarah Hockensmith

Two school records were broken during the event. Jace Estabrook set a new record in the 100m dash with a time of 11.10 seconds, while team captain Alfonso “Ponch” Ayala broke the discus throw record with a distance of 136-4. These accomplishments contribute to a season where Truckee track athletes have already broken five school records, with hopes for more at the upcoming state championships.

Additional Boys’ Team highlights include Joe Birnbaum, a Junior, who clinched first place in the 110m hurdles with a time of 14.55, maintaining his record. And Kiefer Willcox, a Sophomore, came in third place in the 800m (1:59.51) and second in both the 3200m (9:42.15) and 1600m, for which he holds the school record.

A total of 13 boys will advance to represent Truckee High at the Nevada Track and Field State Championships this weekend.

Girls’ Team highlights include Freshman Fiala Schlosser, who earned the title of regional champion in the 400m with a time of 59.00, and Freshman Mackenzie Zilsdorf, who secured second place in the discus throw with a distance of 95-07. Junior Sidney McIntosh won three regional championships in the 3200m (11:34), 1600m (5:20), and 4×800 relay, and placed third in the 800m (2:25.5).

In addition, all of Truckee’s relay teams (4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m, and 4x800m) have qualified for the state championships, with 15 girls set to compete.

The Nevada Track and Field State Championships will be held at Carson High School on May 17-18. With their exceptional regional performances, Truckee High School’s athletes are well-prepared for the challenges ahead at the state level.