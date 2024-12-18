Truckee High ski team dominates in season opener, wins overall at alpine race

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School Alpine Ski Team kicked off the season with a stellar performance at the first race of the year, securing an overall victory last Thursday. The team showed its strength with a first-place finish for the girls’ team and third place for the boys’ team.

This year, the team is building on a solid foundation of returning athletes, particularly the girls, while also welcoming some talented new racers to the boys’ squad. After last year’s early season setbacks—when all December races were postponed due to weather—team members were especially excited to finally hit the slopes and get some competition under their belts.

In the overall standings, Truckee took the top spot with a total of 747 points, edging out Incline, who finished with 712 points, and Douglas in third place with 689 points. Truckee’s victory was bolstered by their girls’ team finishing first, while the boys took third place overall.

Team Results

The full results from Thursday’s race are as follows:

Team Girls Boys Overall Truckee 388 359 747 Incline 336 376 712 Douglas 355 334 689 South Tahoe 327 346 673 North Tahoe 291 376 667 Whittell 267 302 569 Carson 271 274 545 Sierra Lutheran 143 270 413

Top Team Performances:

Girls’ Team:

1st: Truckee

2nd: Douglas

3rd: Incline

4th: South Tahoe

5th: North Tahoe

Boys’ Team:

1st: Incline and North Tahoe tied

2nd: Truckee

3rd: Douglas

4th: South Tahoe

The next race for Truckee’s Alpine Ski Team will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Palisades. The team will compete again in Giant Slalom, and hopes to continue building momentum from their strong start to the season.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.