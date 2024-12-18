Truckee High ski team dominates in season opener, wins overall at alpine race
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High School Alpine Ski Team kicked off the season with a stellar performance at the first race of the year, securing an overall victory last Thursday. The team showed its strength with a first-place finish for the girls’ team and third place for the boys’ team.
This year, the team is building on a solid foundation of returning athletes, particularly the girls, while also welcoming some talented new racers to the boys’ squad. After last year’s early season setbacks—when all December races were postponed due to weather—team members were especially excited to finally hit the slopes and get some competition under their belts.
In the overall standings, Truckee took the top spot with a total of 747 points, edging out Incline, who finished with 712 points, and Douglas in third place with 689 points. Truckee’s victory was bolstered by their girls’ team finishing first, while the boys took third place overall.
Team Results
The full results from Thursday’s race are as follows:
|Team
|Girls
|Boys
|Overall
|Truckee
|388
|359
|747
|Incline
|336
|376
|712
|Douglas
|355
|334
|689
|South Tahoe
|327
|346
|673
|North Tahoe
|291
|376
|667
|Whittell
|267
|302
|569
|Carson
|271
|274
|545
|Sierra Lutheran
|143
|270
|413
Top Team Performances:
Girls’ Team:
- 1st: Truckee
- 2nd: Douglas
- 3rd: Incline
- 4th: South Tahoe
- 5th: North Tahoe
Boys’ Team:
- 1st: Incline and North Tahoe tied
- 2nd: Truckee
- 3rd: Douglas
- 4th: South Tahoe
The next race for Truckee’s Alpine Ski Team will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Palisades. The team will compete again in Giant Slalom, and hopes to continue building momentum from their strong start to the season.
Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.
