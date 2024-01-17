Truckee High snowboarding conquers in first two races
The Truckee High Snowboarding Team had their first Giant Slalom race on Monday, Jan. 8. For women’s varsity, Ellery Manning came in first, and Sophia Bloemsma in fifth. For men’s varsity, Cass Jones came in second, Tanner Kuch in third and Ezra Adams in 4th. The Truckee Men’s team won the race with North Tahoe in a close second.
This past Monday, Jan. 15, the Truckee High Snowboarding Team had their second race at Boreal. For women’s varsity, Ellery Manning came in first with Sophia Bloemsma in ninth. And for men’s varsity, Tanner Kuch came in first, Cass Jones in second and Ezra Adams in sixth. The men’s team is currently in first place in the league and the women are in fourth.
For all results, follow this link: https://sites.google.com/site/centraltwosnowboard/2024-cnissf-central-ii-snowboard-individual-results.
