Truckee High snowboarding men lead the league, Manning holds first place title

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High Snowboarding Team had their fifth race of the season on Monday, Feb. 5 at Boreal. For women’s varsity, Ellery Manning came in 1st followed by Sophia Bloemsma in 13th. The men’s varsity team currently leads the league, with four out of five top racers. Cass Jones came in 1st, followed by Tanner Kuch in 2nd, Ezra Adams in 4th, and Henry Hukari in 5th.

Ellery Manning came in 1st at Boreal. Provided / Eniko Kuch

For all results, follow this link: https://sites.google.com/site/centraltwosnowboard/2024-cnissf-central-ii-snowboard-individual-results .