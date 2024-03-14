Truckee High Snowboarding team wraps up impressive season

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High Snowboarding team wrapped up its season on March 7 with an impressive showing at the California/Nevada Interscholastic Ski and Snowboard Federation (CNISSF) state championships. The boys’ team emerged as the state champions. Cass Jones secured the top spot in the giant slalom event.

And Tanner Kuch claimed victory in the slalom category.

While the boys celebrated their championship title, the girls’ team also demonstrated a remarkable performance throughout the season. Despite facing tough competition, the girls achieved a 12th place finish as a team. Among the standout performers was Ellery Manning, who finished with a victory in the giant slalom event and secured second place in the slalom discipline.

Amidst the celebrations and achievements, however, there was a bittersweet moment as both Tanner Kuch and Ellery Manning bid farewell to their high school snowboarding careers. As seniors, the state championships marked their final race representing Truckee High. Nevertheless, they left an indelible mark on the competition by clinching first-place podium finishes in their respective events.



The complete results of the CNISSF state championships can be accessed via the following link: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1lb7RXuCyA-d6qlol4FIGsUtAHFZOP6kmC4grOvVFuUw/edit#gid=229501361