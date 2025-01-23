Truckee High student recognized as runner-up in national essay contest

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Wednesday, Jan. 22, Truckee High School junior Rachelle Guadalupe Zarate was honored as a runner-up in the Optimum and Univision Foundation’s Hispanic Heritage Month essay contest. Zarate received an iPad and a certificate for her accomplishment, while her teacher, Dr. Craig Rowe, was awarded a $500 DonorsChoose gift card.

Zarate’s essay, titled “Learning Through Family: A Latina Tradition,” reflects on the life lessons she has gained from her family and cultural traditions.

Left to righ: Shana Fugate, Nataly Zarate (Mother), Rachelle Zarate (Essay winner) , Isaac Gonzalez, and Mike Vanderberg. Provided / Anne Tidrick

“While many people my age are involved in clubs, sports, or simply hang out with friends, they sometimes find it strange that I view taking care of my siblings and doing chores as a learning experience,” Zarate wrote in her essay. “It’s not that I don’t want to join those activities, but I’ve come to value my responsibilities at home. While they’re building teamwork or leadership, I’m developing time management, patience, and discipline in a different way. Everyone learns differently, and my lessons come from my family.”

Zarate also shared the deeper values she has embraced through her upbringing. “The most powerful lesson I’ve learned growing up in a Mexican household is the importance of family—always sticking together no matter what—and the significance of embracing my culture because it will always be a part of who I am,” she said.

Her teacher, Dr. Rowe, praised Zarate’s achievement and character, highlighting her contributions both in and outside the classroom.

“In and outside of the classroom, Rachelle embodies the very best of Truckee and Optimum: an understanding that true leadership means local impact with a global outlook,” Dr. Rowe said. “Although a deeply proud Latina, Rachelle is a truly curious learner who consistently collaborates with students from very different backgrounds both in the classroom and through our Model United Nations club. We’re very grateful to Optimum for offering this essay opportunity and inspired by Rachelle’s national-level accomplishment.”

The essay contest, sponsored by Optimum and the Univision Foundation, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by encouraging students to reflect on their cultural roots and the lessons that have shaped their lives. Zarate’s recognition brings pride to the Truckee community and serves as an inspiration for students to celebrate their heritage and share their unique stories.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.