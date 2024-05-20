Truckee High Track and Field Girls win 2024 3A State Championship

The Truckee High School Girls Track and Field team has emerged victorious as the 2024 3A State Champions, adding another feather to their cap after securing the regional championship title earlier this season. The boys’ team also made history by achieving their highest-ever state championship ranking, placing third overall.

“These student athletes are great kids with outstanding character which above all is far more important than the superb track statistics they hold. They show up, they work hard, and have integrity, and I couldn’t be more honored to coach such a solid group of high schoolers,” Head Coach Sarah Hockensmith said.

Leading the girls’ team, Captain Paige Willcox secured a second-place finish in the pole vault with a jump of 9’6.” Freshman standout Fiala Schlosser made a strong impression by finishing third in the 400m with a time of 59.9 seconds. Sidney McIntosh delivered a stellar performance, winning individual state titles in both the 1600m (5:23) and the 3200m (11:28), and securing third place in the 800m (2:24). Teammate Jilliam Chalstrom added to the success by placing fourth in the 3200m with a time of 12:22.

Captain Danielle Cornete showed her versatility, earning fourth place in both the 100m hurdles (16.23) and the 300m hurdles (48.7). She also played a pivotal role in the 4x400m relay, where she, along with freshman Addie Old and seniors Bayla Abraham and Sofia Barr, captured second place with a time of 4:09. All Truckee High School relay teams advanced to the state finals and finished in the top five.

On the boys’ side, school record holder Joe Birnbaum finished the season as a state champion in the 110m hurdles, clocking in at 14.51 seconds. The boys’ 4x100m relay team made school history by winning the state championship with a time of 43.23 seconds. This record-setting team, consisting of Joe Birnbaum, Jace Estabrook, Luke Lauter, and Ivan Esparza, also holds the school record in the event.

The boys’ 4x200m relay team also put up a strong showing, placing third with a time of 1:33.29. Jace Estabrook continued to excel by finishing third in the 100m with a time of 11.09 seconds. Freshman Ty Hammond impressed with a third-place finish in the 300m hurdles, clocking in at 40.85 seconds. Sophomore and school record holder Kiefer Willcox placed third in the 800m (2:00.8) and fourth in the 1600m (4:27.7).

Senior Ponch Ayala set a new school record in the discus at the regional championships and placed eighth at the state championship, capping off an impressive season for Truckee High School Track and Field.