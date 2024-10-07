Truckee High volleyball dominates Hug High in sweep

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On Friday, Sept. 27, Truckee High School’s volleyball teams demonstrated their strength in a match against Hug High School, sweeping all three levels—freshman, JV, and varsity. The varsity team now holds an impressive undefeated league record of 4-0 and an overall record of 11-6.

The varsity match was a showcase of skill and teamwork, with Truckee claiming victory in straight sets: 25-15, 25-12, and 25-20. Notable contributions came from hitters Mia Burawski and Maddy McLellan, who recorded 9 and 8 kills, respectively.

On the serving front, Addy Yates excelled with 16 serves, including 1 ace and no errors, while Makenna Hogland followed closely with 12 serves, also achieving 1 ace with no errors. Defensively, Zoe Jackson led with 10 digs, supported by Grayson Martin and Yates, each contributing 6 digs. Charlize Elam made her mark at the net, leading the team with 3 blocks.

Just a few days later, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, Truckee continued their winning streak with another victory, this time against Wooster, winning 25-17, 25-8, and 25-13. Standout performances included Maddy McLellan with 5 aces, Iracel Ponce with 4 aces, and significant contributions in kills from Charlize Elam (6), McLellan (7), and Burawski (6). The setting duties were ably handled by Makenna Hogland (14 assists) and Iracel Ponce (18 assists), while defensively, Zoe Jackson led with 14 digs, supported by Grayson Martin with 6 digs.

