Truckee High Wolverine Swim and Dive teams clinch 11th consecutive Regional Title

The boys and girls swim and dive teams have once again demonstrated their strength in the pool, securing their 11th consecutive Northern Nevada 3A Regional Championships title last week, a streak that spans from 2013 to 2024.

The Wolverine Girls are the reigning State Champions, while the Wolverine Boys are the reigning runner-ups from 2023. The boys’ team has previously earned the state title in 2018, 2019, and 2022. The girls’ team won the state championship in 2023. This year, both teams delivered outstanding performances at regionals, setting the stage for a historic bid to sweep the State Championships with both teams aiming for titles.

Girls relay at a regular season meet. Provided / Aspen Hall

“As a volunteer coach and head coach for nine seasons, I have witnessed many great teams, but this year stands out with team spirit and depth that makes it very strong,” Cyrus Crews said.

The Wolverine Girls team, led by captains Aspen Hall and Hope Smith, demonstrates remarkable depth, ensuring numerous qualifiers for state races, which is essential for accumulating key points. Likewise, the Wolverine Boys team, under the leadership of captain Asher Kates—an exceptionally fast swimmer set to join UC Santa Cruz in the fall—exhibits similar strength.

The Wolverine State qualifiers by event are as follows:

– Girls 200 Medley Relay: 2nd Seed

– Boys 200 Medley Relay: 3rd Seed

– Girls 200 Freestyle: Hayley Hynes and Grace Hajduk-Dorworth

– Boys 200 Freestyle: Blake Startsev and Zander Phelan

– Girls 200 Individual Medley: Hope Smith and Josephine Wurzelbacher

– Boys 200 Individual Medley: Asher Kates and Blake Moran

– Girls 50 Free: Aspen Hall

– Boys 50 Free: Noah Erskine and Lance Wogsland

– Girls 100 Butterfly: Grace Hajduk-Dorworth and Jane Paganelli

– Boys 100 Butterfly: Zander Phelan and Dominic Mendez

– Girls 100 Free: Addison Schaller and Aspen Hall

– Boys 100 Free: Noah Erskine

– Girls 500 Free: Hayley Hynes and Kyla McCarthy-Smith

– Boys 500 Free: Blake Startsev and Dominic Mendez

– Girls 200 Free Relay: 1st Seed

– Boys 200 Free Relay: 3rd Seed

– Girls 100 Backstroke: Addison Schaller, Hope Smith, and Josephine Wurzelbacher

– Boys 100 Backstroke: Asher Kates and Lance Wogsland

– Girls 100 Breaststroke: No qualifiers

– Boys 100 Breaststroke: Blake Moran

– Girls 400 Free Relay: 1st Seed

– Boys 400 Free Relay: 3rd Seed

Additional boys relay-only swimmer qualifiers for State include Austin Williams, Jack Ridgel, Christopher Paganelli, and Tyler Millikan. The girls’ relay-only qualifiers are Callie Schatz, Reese Hoffman, and Sophia Martin.

With this formidable lineup, the Wolverines are well-positioned to make a significant impact at the State Championships, striving for an unprecedented sweep in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.