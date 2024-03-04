Truckee High Wrestling team saw great success this season

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee High Wrestling team capped off this season with notable achievements on the individual front. Among the standout performers were Riley Boyd, a senior who clinched victory at the 3A Northern Nevada Regionals in Spring Creek, True Laboissonniere, also a senior, securing a 5th place finish, and Jack Ridgel, a sophomore, repeating his 6th place achievement from the previous year.

At the State tournament held in Bullhead City, AZ on Feb. 16, Riley Boyd finished with a 1-2 record. This year’s State tournament made history as the largest in Nevada, featuring all divisions (2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, and Girls) under one roof.

Coach Entz speaking to the team. Provided / Kevin Boyd

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Coach Derek Entz observed their ability to navigate the highs and lows of the season, a key focus area for the team. Managing these fluctuations and minimizing the gap between them was a primary objective for the Truckee High Wrestling team this season.

“Our inexperience showed at times and our heart and hard work showed at others,” Coach Entz said.

Riley Boyd. Provided / Eliza Wendt

Despite finishing the season with a 3-17 team dual record, the team celebrated numerous individual triumphs. Boyd and Ridgel consistently impressed, earning medals at every regular season tournament except the Sierra Nevada Classic. Additionally, the team distinguished itself academically, earning the 3A Wrestling Team Academic State Champions title with an impressive 3.40 GPA.

“As this program continues to grow from the four wrestlers I started with during my first season as head coach in 2021-22, I am reminded often that the sport of wrestling is more than just the sport. I take pride in trying to foster an environment where all kids who come in the wrestling room can find success and learn valuable lessons,” Coach Entz said. “We have good freshman and sophomore classes that took some great strides this year and I am excited to see them build upon that come next November.”

True Laboissonniere. Provided / Derek Entz

Looking ahead, Coach Entz aims to bolster female participation in Truckee High Wrestling, noting the sport’s increasing popularity statewide, including within the Truckee Wrestling team, where 16 girls participated and competed in tournaments this year.